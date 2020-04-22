Ross The Boss Posts New Music Video "Born Of Fire" Online
Former Manowar guitarist Ross The Boss has posted a new music video online for the title track of his eponymous bands' latest album, "Born Of Fire." You can check it out below. The album was released last month through AFM Records and is available to purchase now.
