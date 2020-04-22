Alerta Antifascista Records Releases Exulansis' "Sequestered Sympathy" On Vinyl
Exulansis, a black metal band from the West Coast of the USA, has released their debut album, "Sequestered Sympathy", which you can order here.
The album is a fusion of styles, juxtaposing heavy and melancholy with instruments uncharacteristic of most black metal bands. You won't find any keyboards here. Instead, the sweet strings of the violin and fiddle add depth and tone which fit surprisingly well and provide a unique and compelling sound.
Exulansis is working on new material and will be featured in a MetalUnderground exclusive interview soon.
You can check out an album trailer below.
