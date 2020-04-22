Norway Black Metal Veterans Satyricon Added To Mexico Metal Fest Lineup
Mexico Metal Fest announced the 2nd to last band to an already stacked line-up for it's fifth edition, black metal veterans, Satyricon. Mexico Metal Fest V is still set to take place on November 14th in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

