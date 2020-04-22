Space Of Variations Uploads New Live Video "Razorblade"
Modern metal fire-starters Space Of Variations arise from the Ukraine underground to draw you into their engrossing, savage stage appearance with their newest energetic live video for "Razorblade" off their latest EP, "XXXXX," out now via Napalm Records.
?
The track exposes a multifaceted barrage of coalescing poignant and impulsive parts, while brutal vocals slam on trance-like synthesizers, exploding in a unique, yet tremendous live atmosphere. Space Of Variations bring the sweat, mosh and dynamic atmosphere from one of their latest concerts, filmed live in Kyiv on February 8th, right into your home. Lean back and enjoy!
