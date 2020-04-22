Testament Posts Final "Titans Of Creation" Trailer; "Gene Hoglan In His True Element"
Legendary bay area thrash metal giants Testament unleashed their new thunder to the masses in the form of their thirteenth studio album, "Titans Of Creation," via Nuclear Blast.
Just as the elements of this planet thrive within all living creatures, each musician in Testament represents a necessary component of this latest musical creation. During the album campaign, the band launched a multi-part series examining each member in their respective element. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were not able to spend a day in the life with Gene Hoglan. So instead, here is Gene in his true element, behind the kit playing "Children of the Next Level."
