God Dethroned Frontman Henri Sattler Discusses "Illuminati," World War One And COVID-19

Band Photo: God Dethroned (?)

Death metal is arguably the most popular sub-genre of the many that have spawned since heavy metal first rocked the world. When one thinks of the style, thoughts immediately spring to mind of Cannibal Corpse, Obituary and Morbid Angel, but even back in the day, Europe had plenty to offer, such as Benediction, Carcass and Bolt Thrower from England, Vader from Poland and of course, God Dethroned from the Netherlands. After recording a demo of the same name, God Dethroned broke into the consciousness of death metal fans with their stellar debut album, "The Christhunt," though it seemed the ride was over nearly as soon as it started when they broke up in 1993. Despite this, vocalist/guitarist Henri Sattler put together a new lineup and in 1997, the band returned with full fury and a new album, "The Grand Grimoire."

Ever since then, despite another break up in 2011 and return in 2014, God Dethroned have been one of the fiercest names in European death metal, releasing a library of excellent albums, never being afraid to take artistic risks such as releasing a trilogy of albums focused on World War One and remaining at the top of the heap when it comes to live performances. In February of this year, the band released "Illuminati," a record which returns to occult themes and the darker side of spirituality and provided yet another reason why God Dethroned are so beloved. Last week, I had the pleasure of talking with Henri Sattler over Skype to discuss the album, the exploration of the first world war, the imposing music videos for "Spirit Of Beelzebub," "Illuminati" and "Book Of Lies" and how to promote an album while the world is in quarantine. You can watch the discussion in full below.