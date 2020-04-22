Katatonia Posts New Single "The Winter Of Our Passing" Online

Band Photo: Katatonia (?)

With the release of Katatonia’s new opus "City Burials" imminent, on 24th April through Peaceville Records, the band present their 3rd single to be taken from their new studio album entitled "The Winter Of Our Passing" on 22nd April. You can check it out below.

The track is also being made available as an instant download with all pre-orders of the digital version of City Burials.

"The Winter Of Our Passing" follows on from the album’s debut single “Lacquer”, and the upbeat “Behind The Blood” featuring Katatonia’s trademark screaming guitar solo and hugely memorable chorus.

Of the new track vocalist Jonas Renkse states "’The Winter Of Our Passing’ is a concise song that mixes electronic elements with a classic Katatonia chorus. It’s a song about surrender and trying to navigate the darkness."

Three years in the making, "City Burials" is another huge statement from the legendary band that are eleven albums into a career that spans three decades.