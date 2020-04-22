Ahab To Release Live Album "Live Prey"

Ever since the band's founding in late 2004, Ahab have been exploring the deep dark sea, while becoming the true masters of solemn melancholy. The nautic doom heavyweights now announce their first intense live album, Live Prey – recorded at Death Row Fest 2017 in Jena, Germany – to be released on June 26, 2020 via Napalm Records.

For Live Prey, Ahab chose the finest selection of live tracks – originally released on their pathbreaking 2006 album, "The Call of the Wretched Sea!" Gracefully nestled in between slow-motion grooves, rampant riffs, and haunting melodies, and accented by the angelic but guttural vocals of Daniel Droste, the listener will experience an apocalyptic live sound as if they are standing in the front row at the band’s unforgettable show. "Live Prey" will be available as a limited black and white, as well as a special black and white swirl edition Gatefold LP.

Featuring five extreme doom anthems such as “Below the Sun”, the majestic beast “Old Thunder”, or the almost 17-minute long magnum opus “The Hunt”, Live Prey is the ultimate live record by the undisputed sailors of slow heaviness! An indispensable must-have album that belongs in every well-sorted Doom and especially Ahab record collection.

Drummer Cornelius Althammer states:

"We are pretty proud to present our first live album: These songs were written a long time ago, even before we became a proper band. Over the years and with a bunch of new live experiences, the songs have evolved and we were finally given the chance to capture them in a way they deserve. The days you have seen us perform them live, the way the songs have developed – you were able to witness the process on how we became Ahab."

Live Prey Tracklist:

1. Below The Sun

2. The Pacific

3. Old Thunder

4. Ahab's Oath

5. The Hunt

Live Prey will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- 2 LP Gatefold White (ltd. to 100 copies)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black (ltd. to 300 copies)

- 2 LP Gatefold Black and White swirl

- Digital Album