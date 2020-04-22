Paradise Lost Discusses Early Days Of The Band In Second "Obsidian" Trailer

The book has been closed but the story continues: Paradise Lost sharpen their pens and add another chapter to their dark, gloomy history of death,doom and gothic metal. In difficult times, the British legends from Halifax, Yorkshire are the drug that numbs the pain, the lover that takes away the sorrows, the story that craves to be told. "Obsidian", the new album from Paradise Lost, will be released on 15th May.

But before writing another story of success Paradise Lost, dive deeper into their own past. Today Greg and Nick discuss the scene when the band started and give their fans an interesting insight on the early days of Paradise Lost. Check out the video below.