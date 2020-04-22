"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Skinlab Premiere New Official Music Video “Amerikill”

posted Apr 22, 2020 at 3:37 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Skinlab premiere a new official music video for “Amerikill” taken from their latest outing “Venomous“.

Comments Steev Esquivel :

“We are excited to release our new video for “Amerikill.” This will be the first of many videos the band shot ourselves with the help of our bud Karl Whinnery who did an awesome job with his added story line catering to the inner paranoia developed through isolation. The message is real….know your surroundings.”

