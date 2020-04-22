Skinlab Premiere New Official Music Video “Amerikill”
Skinlab premiere a new official music video for “Amerikill” taken from their latest outing “Venomous“.
Comments Steev Esquivel :
“We are excited to release our new video for “Amerikill.” This will be the first of many videos the band shot ourselves with the help of our bud Karl Whinnery who did an awesome job with his added story line catering to the inner paranoia developed through isolation. The message is real….know your surroundings.”
