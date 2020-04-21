Sinister Downfall Premiere New Song "Bury Your Thoughts" From Upcoming New Album "A Dark Shining Light"
German funeral doom metal band Sinister Downfall premiere a new song called "Bury Your Thoughts", taken from their upcoming new album "A Dark Shining Light", which will be out in stores May 25 via Funere and Weird Truth Productions.
Check out now "Bury Your Thoughts" below.
