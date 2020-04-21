Negative Thought Process Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New EP "Hell… Is Much Better Than This"
UK crust/grind/violence trio Negative Thought Process premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new EP "Hell… Is Much Better Than This", which will be out in stores April 24 via Hibernacula Records.
Check out now "Hell… Is Much Better Than This" in its entirety below.

