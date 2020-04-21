Buildings Premiere New Music Video "Felt Like a Perfume"
Twin Cities' noise punk outfit Buildings premiere a new music video for "Felt Like a Perfume", which comes from last year’s "Negative Sound" on Gilead Media.
Check out now "Felt Like a Perfume" below.
