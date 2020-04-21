Western Addiction Premiere New Song "Lurchers" From Upcoming New Album "Frail Bray"
San Francisco-based hardcore punk band Western Addiction premiere a new song entitled "Lurchers", taken from their upcoming new album "Frail Bray", which drops on May 15 via Fat Wreck Chords.
Check out now "Lurchers" below.
