Aversio Humanitatis Premiere New Track "The Weaver of Tendons" From Upcoming New Album "Behold The Silent Dwellers"

Madrid-based black metal trio Aversio Humanitatis premiere a new track called "The Weaver of Tendons", taken from their upcoming new album "Behold The Silent Dwellers". The effort comes out June 17th through Debemur Morti Productions.

Check out now "The Weaver of Tendons" below.



