Aversio Humanitatis Premiere New Track "The Weaver of Tendons" From Upcoming New Album "Behold The Silent Dwellers"
Madrid-based black metal trio Aversio Humanitatis premiere a new track called "The Weaver of Tendons", taken from their upcoming new album "Behold The Silent Dwellers". The effort comes out June 17th through Debemur Morti Productions.
Check out now "The Weaver of Tendons" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Bait Premiere New Song "Leviathan III"
- Next Article:
Western Addiction Premiere New Song "Lurchers"
0 Comments on "Aversio Humanitatis Premiere New Track"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.