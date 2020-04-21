Bait (Der Weg einer Freiheit, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Leviathan III" From Upcoming New Album "Revelation of the Pure"
German band Bait (Der Weg einer Freiheit, etc.) premiere a new song titled "Leviathan III", taken from their forthcoming new album "Revelation of the Pure". The record will land in stores May 22nd via Les Acteurs de l’Ombre Productions.
Check out now "Leviathan III" below.
