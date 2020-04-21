"some music was meant to stay underground..."

O’Brother Premiere New Track “Halogen Eye”

posted Apr 21, 2020 at 2:59 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

O’Brother premiere their new single “Halogen Eye”, which is taken from their impending album “You And I”.


Comment O’Brother:

“This song almost didn’t make the cut, underwent a lot of changes, turned into one of our favorite tracks and got even better when our good friend Simon agreed to lend his voice and a few guitar licks on it. Biffy Clyro have always been one of our favorite bands to tour with and we have so much love and respect for them.”

