Steel Panther Go Black Metal, 90's Boy Group & More In New Music Video “Let’s Get High Tonight”
Steel Panther premiere their new music video for “Let’s Get High Tonight“, taken from their latest album, “Heavy Metal Rules“, which was released this past September.
