"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Steel Panther Go Black Metal, 90's Boy Group & More In New Music Video “Let’s Get High Tonight”

posted Apr 21, 2020 at 2:32 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Steel Panther

Band Photo: Steel Panther (?)

Steel Panther premiere their new music video for “Let’s Get High Tonight“, taken from their latest album, “Heavy Metal Rules“, which was released this past September.


