"Crazy Train" Cover By Chelsea Wolfe
Check out Chelsea’s cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s "Crazy Train" on "Two Minutes To Late Night"
featuring Ben Chisholm, Urian Hackney, Liam Wilson, Stephen Brodsky, and Jordan Olds.
Oh, and Happy 420!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Chelsea Wolfe Covers 'Crazy Train'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.