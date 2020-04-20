Árstíðir lífsins Premiere New Single "Hvers viðar bani" From Upcoming New Split "Aldrnari"

Icelandic/German black metal band Árstíðir lífsins premiere a new single called "Hvers viðar bani", taken from their upcoming new split release with Carpe Noctem called "Aldrnari". The album will be out in stores April 24th via Van Records .

Check out now "Hvers viðar bani" below.