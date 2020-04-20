Carpe Noctem Premiere New Song "Hrækyndill" From Upcoming New Split "Aldrnari"

Icelandic black metal band Carpe Noctem premiere a new song titled "Hrækyndill", taken from their upcoming new split release with Árstíðir lífsins called "Aldrnari". The album will be out in stores April 24th via Van Records .

Check out now "Hrækyndill" below.



