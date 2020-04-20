Eave Premiere New Song "Phantoms Made Permanent" From Upcoming New Album
Maine’s Eave premiere the title track from their upcoming new album "Phantoms Made Permanent", which Bindrune Recordings will release "Phantoms Made Permanent" on September 4th.
Check out now "Phantoms Made Permanent" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
The Used Premiere Two New Singles
- Next Article:
Carpe Noctem Premiere New Song "Hrækyndill"
0 Comments on "Eave Premiere New Song 'Phantoms Made Permanent'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.