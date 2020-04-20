The Used Premiere New Singles “Obvious Blasé” And “Gravity’s Rainbow”
The Used premiere two new tracks from their upcoming album “Heartwork“. Below you can stream “Obvious Blasé“, which finds Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker guesting. “Heartwork” will be out on April 24th.
“Gravity’s Rainbow” also from the album is streaming for you below:
