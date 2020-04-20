Darko (Emmure, Chelsea Grin, ex-Lorna Shore) Premiere New Single “Devine Void”
Drummer Josh Miller (Emmure) and Chelsea Grin frontman Tom Barber (ex-Lorna Shore) launch a new project called Darko. A first track titled “Devine Void” can be streamed below and finds Spite singer Darius Tehrani guesting.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
I Am Abomination Premiere New Single “Deicide”
- Next Article:
The Used Premiere Two New Singles
0 Comments on "Darko Premiere New Single “Devine Void”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.