I Am Abomination Premiere New Single “Deicide” - Shadow Of Intent’s Vocalist Ben Duerr Guests
With I Am Abomination‘s upcoming album “Passion Of The Heist II” less than a week away, the group premiere another new song from it. The single is titled “Deicide” and finds Shadow Of Intent frontman Ben Duerr guesting on it. I Am Abomination's new outing will land in stores on April 24th.
