Interview
Cirith Ungol Drummer Robert Garven Discusses New Album "Forever Black," Artwork And Much More.
Every band dreams of making an impact with their music. Whether that be financial success or better yet, a respected legacy, metal bands are driven by their craft and a warrior like determination. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than Ventura, California's own, Cirith Ungol. The band formed in 1971 and released their first album, "Frost And Fire," ten years later, becoming early progenitors of both power and doom metal in the process. Three more classic albums, "King Of The Dead," "One Foot In Hell" and "Paradise Lost" would follow before the band split in 1992. As is often the case, thanks to the internet, a new generation of headbangers would discover this legendary group and demand for their return grew ever louder.
Finally in 2016, Cirith Ungol returned to play the second Frost And Fire festival, with further headlining shows coming the next year and the wait for new material ended in 2018 with the single, "Witch's Game." Now, the band are preparing to release their first full length album in twenty nine years, "Forever Black," which based on the songs posted online, promises to be another megaton blast of classic Cirith Ungol. I recently had the pleasure to speak with drummer and founding member Robert Garven about the album, their return, their legendary artwork and much more. You can listen to the interview in full below.
Ollie Hynes has been a writer for Metal Underground.com since 2007 and a metal fan since 2001, going as far as to travel to other countries and continents for metal gigs.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Cirith Ungol: Now, Then, Forever Black"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.