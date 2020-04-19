Embr Premiere New Song "Your Burden" From Upcoming New Album "1823"
Birmingham, Alabama based doom quartet Embr premiere a new song called "Your Burden", taken from their upcoming new album "1823", which is due out via New Heavy Sounds on July 17th.
Check out now "Your Burden" below.
