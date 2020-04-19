Cadaver Premiere Title Track Of New EP “D.G.A.F.” - Carcass’ Jeff Walker Guests

Cadaver have released their new EP “D.G.A.F.” digitally via Nuclear Blast, which finds Carcass' Jeff Walker guesting on its title track. A new lyric video for that track has premiered online and can be streamed via YouTube below.

The band‘s current lineup consists of Anders Odden (vocals, guitars & bass) and Megadeth‘s Dirk Verbeuren (drums).

Comments Anders:

“In 1989 Cadaver got signed to Necrosis Records owned by Jeff Walker and Bill Steer from Carcass. Cadavers debut album, “Hallucinating Anxiety” was released in 1990 as Norway’s first death metal LP. Now, in 2020 Nuclear Blast have embraced the resurrection of Cadaver and release the EP D.G.A.F. with a tip of the hat to the legacy of Carcass. Jeff Walker even join us in the chorus this time around. We are super stoked to release this beast during this very special time. Get your mind off the craziness and enjoy old school death metal.”

Adds Dirk:

“As a legendary band once said, extreme conditions demand extreme responses. We were going to release a 3 song EP sometime after our new album came out, but then a global pandemic happened. While the full-length will arrive at a later date, here’s D.G.A.F. in all its brutal glory and on Nuclear Blast, which we couldn’t be more stoked about. Consider these misanthropic death metal hymns our soundtrack to the end of days.”