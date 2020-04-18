Impavida Premiere New Song "Gram" From Upcoming New Split w/ Vuur & Zijde
Impavida premiere a new song entitled "Gram", taken from their upcoming new split release with Vuur & Zijde. The album will be out in stores May 8th via Prophecy Productions.
Check out now "Gram" below.

