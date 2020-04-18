Afsky Premiere New Song "Tyende Sang" From Upcoming New Album "Ofte jeg drømmer mig død"

Danish black metal unit Afsky premiere a new song entitled "Tyende Sang", taken from their upcoming new album "Ofte jeg drømmer mig død". The effort will be released on May 12th by Vendetta Records on both vinyl and CD, and on digital platforms such as Spotify and YouTube.

Check out now "Tyende Sang" below.