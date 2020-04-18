Gorlvsh Premiere New Song "Sheppard One Is Down" From Upcoming New Album "New City Vibe"
Montreal’s Gorlvsh premiere a new song titled "Sheppard One Is Down", taken from their upcoming new album "New City Vibe". The outing is set for a June 5th release date by No List Records and Ancient Temple Recordings.
Check out now "Sheppard One Is Down" below.
