Lightworker Premiere New Single “Empyre” - Sign w/ Solid State Records
Solid State Records have inked a deal with Lightworker and will release their debut full-length “Fury By Failure” on June 12, 2020. You can stream the first cut from it, “Empyre“, via YouTube below.
