Mystic Festival Announces Postponement Due To Pandemic

Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)

Following in the footsteps of every major metal festival's announcement to postpone this summer, Mystic Festival is the latest festival to make the difficult decision. No new dates were announced but Mystic Festival stated that ticket-holders could use purchased tickets for the new dates, exchange them for vouchers for concerts organized by them or, give a refund for those who will not be able to or want to use the two options provided.