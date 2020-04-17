Mystic Festival Announces Postponement Due To Pandemic
Band Photo: Judas Priest (?)
Following in the footsteps of every major metal festival's announcement to postpone this summer, Mystic Festival is the latest festival to make the difficult decision. No new dates were announced but Mystic Festival stated that ticket-holders could use purchased tickets for the new dates, exchange them for vouchers for concerts organized by them or, give a refund for those who will not be able to or want to use the two options provided.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cadaver Signs With Nuclear Blast Records
- Next Article:
Death Angel's Will Carroll Interview
0 Comments on "Mystic Festival Announces Postponement"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.