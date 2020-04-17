Currents Reveals New Album "The Way It Ends" Release Date; Posts "A Flag To Wave" Video Online

Currents have shared the video for the new song "A Flag to Wave" and announced the release date of their new record which is available to pre order now. "The Way It Ends" will be out on June the 5th via SharpTone Records. You can check out the video below.

"'A Flag to Wave' is about the search for identity and purpose," says singer Brian Wille. "This song goes out to anyone looking for meaning in their lives and to those who have already found it. Over the last four years, we have traveled the world trying to make a name for ourselves — playing shows with some of our favorite bands and touring all over the United States, Europe, the UK, and parts of Canada. We've been met with various hardships along the way, but have also been met with unprecedented kindness, support, and friendship that we will cherish and appreciate for the rest of our lives. There are no plans of stopping and with our new record, we plan to hit the world harder than ever."

'The Way It Ends' is a thematic and spiritual successor to Currents' dense, bludgeoning, and smartly constructed full-length debut, "The Place I Feel Safest" (2017), and a direct follow-up to the blistering and diverse EP, "I Let The Devil In" (2018).

Those well-versed in Meshuggah, Humanity's Last Breath, Vildhjarta, and Architects have embraced Currents with full-throated passion. A combination of their contemporaries and influences, channeled through unique perspective and personal experience, resulted in something revolutionary. It's why they were handpicked for tours with August Burns Red, As I Lay Dying, We Came As Romans, Fit For a King, Born of Osiris, and the Impericon Never Say Die! Tour.