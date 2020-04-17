Spirits Of Fire Begins Recording Second Album

Spirits Of Fire is a dream team of renowned metal musicians, specifically Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth), Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Steve DiGiorgio (Testament, Death) and Mark Zonder (Fates Warning, Warlord).

Reaching out to fans via social media earlier today, guitarist Chris Caffery revealed: "Started recording actual keeper tracks for the second Spirits Of Fire record today! Record doesn’t have a name yet but there are some pretty cool tunes so far!"

"We are going to basically do them a song at a time. There are a bunch written but to finish we are picking a song and attacking them one at a time with final arrangements and the tracking. This one is called 'In Or Out'. Lots of time to work on this now, it is exciting watching it all come together!

"Trying to place these new little videos on my You Tube channel. Had the channel for years but always just put videos here and not there, so I noticed I had a bunch of things people never even saw, and a bunch of views that were lost in cyber space!"

"Stay safe and it was just snowing out here... I see global warming is distancing in some places as well!"