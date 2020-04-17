Spirits Of Fire Begins Recording Second Album
Spirits Of Fire is a dream team of renowned metal musicians, specifically Tim "Ripper" Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth), Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Steve DiGiorgio (Testament, Death) and Mark Zonder (Fates Warning, Warlord).
Reaching out to fans via social media earlier today, guitarist Chris Caffery revealed: "Started recording actual keeper tracks for the second Spirits Of Fire record today! Record doesn’t have a name yet but there are some pretty cool tunes so far!"
"We are going to basically do them a song at a time. There are a bunch written but to finish we are picking a song and attacking them one at a time with final arrangements and the tracking. This one is called 'In Or Out'. Lots of time to work on this now, it is exciting watching it all come together!
"Trying to place these new little videos on my You Tube channel. Had the channel for years but always just put videos here and not there, so I noticed I had a bunch of things people never even saw, and a bunch of views that were lost in cyber space!"
"Stay safe and it was just snowing out here... I see global warming is distancing in some places as well!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Destruction To Release New Live Album
- Next Article:
Fleshgod Apocalypse Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Spirits Of Fire Begins Recording New Album"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.