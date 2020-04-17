Destruction To Release New Live Album "Born To Thrash"

Band Photo: Destruction (?)

Last year, Destruction played a breathtakingly good show at the German Partysan festival. Fortunately, for everyone who was unable to attend, the thrash heroes recorded this metal party - and now, that the Covid-19 pandemic has crippled the whole live industry, the time has come to share this memory from a gorgeous show. Destruction will release their live album "Born To Thrash - Live In Germany" as digital version on May, 8th!

But that's not the end of the story, to mark this memory for all their loyal fans, the band has launched an interactive map today where fans can sign in and mark the location of their first time seeing Destruction live.

Check it out here:

http://nblast.de/Destruction-WorldMap

The unique world map will become a part of the album. Everyone who participated will be mentioned by name on a poster that comes with the album's physical version. The deadline for participating is April, 24th. This version will be released as CD and Vinyl on July, 17th - strictly limited and a special collector's item!

Singer and bassist Schmier on this:

"We recorded this special show on the release weekend of our 'Born To Perish' record last year, at Germanys awesome Partysan festival. We had the very spontaneous idea to do a live album in those difficult times, where the fans and us bands are longing for concerts. This might help us a bit to keep the spirit, bring us some joy and great memories back.

"This is also the first live record of Destruction as a four piece since the legendary Live Without Sense album. The current line up is the strongest we ever had - and of course, this shows best on a live stage! We have kept it raw and authentic and hope our fans will enjoy this atmospheric highlight of our last concert season as much as we did while thrashing on stage!"