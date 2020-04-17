Aborted Posts New Visualizer Video "Serpent Of Depravity"
Belgian deathgrind legends Aborted has posted a new visualizer video online for the track, "Serpent Of Depravity." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new EP, "La Grande Mascarade," which was released today.
Vocalist Svencho states: ““Alright cool cats and kittens! The release of La Grande Mascarade is upon us! To celebrate this unholy event we figured we would launch a streaming video of ‘Serpent Of Depravity’ for you all. Probably one of the most technical tracks we have ever written and quite the rollercoaster making one wonder all but ‘where is Carol Baskin’s husband, really?’ Well ladies and gentlemen, all we can tell you is just like tiger feces, this song reeks of brutality! If you haven’t gotten a copy of our new EP and want to support you favourite idiots, do so on the link below. Stream the hell out of it and let’s party (remotely)! Huzzaaaaah!”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
BPMD Reveals Debut Album Release Date
- Next Article:
Destruction To Release New Live Album
0 Comments on "Aborted Posts New Visualizer Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.