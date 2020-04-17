Aborted Posts New Visualizer Video "Serpent Of Depravity"

Belgian deathgrind legends Aborted has posted a new visualizer video online for the track, "Serpent Of Depravity." You can check it out below. The song comes from the band's new EP, "La Grande Mascarade," which was released today.

Vocalist Svencho states: ““Alright cool cats and kittens! The release of La Grande Mascarade is upon us! To celebrate this unholy event we figured we would launch a streaming video of ‘Serpent Of Depravity’ for you all. Probably one of the most technical tracks we have ever written and quite the rollercoaster making one wonder all but ‘where is Carol Baskin’s husband, really?’ Well ladies and gentlemen, all we can tell you is just like tiger feces, this song reeks of brutality! If you haven’t gotten a copy of our new EP and want to support you favourite idiots, do so on the link below. Stream the hell out of it and let’s party (remotely)! Huzzaaaaah!”