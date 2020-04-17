Warbringer Debuts New Lyric Video "Glorious End"

SoCal thrash metal force Warbringer will release their highly anticipated full-length follow up to 2017's acclaimed "Woe To The Vanquished," entitled "Weapons of Tomorrow," on April 24 via Napalm Records. Today, the band has unleashed a new video for the grandiose album closer track "Glorious End", which in theme with the album's concept, presents itself as a war epic narrated by an exchange between two close heroes – father and son.

Check out the brand new video below, and witness the somber tale and splendiferous sound of "Glorious End."

Warbringer vocalist John Kevill says:

"’Glorious End' is the grand finale of 'Weapons of Tomorrow,' and a first-person narrative war epic. The verse is done as a father-son dialogue, in which the son promises the father that he will live up to his ancestor's legacy of courage, honor, and duty. The song and title have a cruel twist of irony, as the protagonist's bravery is rendered useless by the horrific new weapons of his time, and he questions the virtues of his father as he dies.

This kind of narrative storytelling element is something we feel is pretty unique to Warbringer among thrash metal bands. The music is hard-charging and aggressive, but also somber, grandiose, and well, glorious. The epic side of Warbringer is something we haven't shared in a single yet, and we thought it was long overdue. Now onwards, brave sons."

Metal Underground recently spoke to Warbringer vocalist John Kevill, which you can listen to in full below.