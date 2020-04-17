Paradise Losts Posts First Trailer For New Album "Obsidian"

The book has been closed but the story continues: Paradise Lost sharpen their pens and add another chapter to their dark, gloomy history of death,doom and gothic metal. In difficult times, the British legends from Halifax, Yorkshire are the drug that numbs the pain, the lover that takes away the sorrows, the story that craves to be told. "Obsidian", the new album from Paradise Lost, will be released on 15th May.

But, before writing another story of success, Paradise Lost dive deeper into 'Fall From Grace', the first single released from "Obsidian". Check out the album trailer in which Nick and Greg discuss the song's background below.

The sixteenth Paradise Lost studio album, "Obsidian" eschews its immediate predecessors’ gruesome, myopic approach in favour of a richer and more dynamic deluge of black shades. From the deceptive elegance and dual atmospheres of opener "Darker Thoughts" through to the crushing, baroque doom of war-torn closer "Ravenghast," "Obsidian" reveals a band in masterful control of a broad array of vital ideas. Most noticeably, the record boasts several songs that draw heavily from the much-loved, Kohl-encrusted days of ‘80s gothic rock: in particular, newly-minted Paradise Lost anthems "Ghosts" is a guaranteed dancefloor-filler at any discerning goth nightclub.