Satanath & Striborg Share Trailer For Impending Split "Prisoners of the Solar System"
Russian space ambient project Satanath and Australian blackwave band Striborg share a trailer for their impending split album "Prisoners of the Solar System" which is out on May 31st, 2020. Check it out below.
