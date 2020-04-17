Protest The Hero Premiere New Single & Music Video “The Canary”

After premiering their new track and music video “The Canary” Protest The Hero have now announced a June 19th release date for their new record “Palimpsest“. The outing will be Protest The Hero’s first since 2016.

Comments guitarist Luke Hoskin:

“‘Palimpsest‘ is by far the most challenging record we have worked on. The writing and recording process saw so many delays, it’s honestly hard to keep them straight. We are very proud of how each hurdle was handled though, and the end result is a record that we believe is deserving of such an endeavor.”

Adds frontman Rody Walker:

“This record was extremely difficult for me personally. With my first child on the way, I built a studio in my basement to ensure I wasn’t leaving my wife alone with a new child for weeks on end.

I haven’t left my house since. What made it most difficult was the change in my voice. During our final tour just before we were set to start recording, I blew my voice out, and it didn’t come back. I spent a long time fighting with it trying to bounce back and failing.

Finally, through coaching and rehearsal, I got it back in shape. For the first time in my life singing felt like an actual job and I’m still pissed about it. I have never worked harder to put out music in my life and I am extremely proud of the product.”