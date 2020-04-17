Trivium Premiere New Single “Amongst The Shadow & The Stones”
Trivium premiere a new single titled “Amongst The Shadow & The Stones“. The track is taken from their impending new full-length release “What The Dead Men Say“, which will land in stores April 24th via Roadrunner Records.
Explains guitarist Corey Beaulieu:
“The inspiration for the song started when a war history website that I follow posted a story of a soldier visiting the graves of his fallen comrades and he described it as walking ‘amongst the shadows and the stones.
The first thing I came up with was, ‘The ghosts of war will haunt my bones, amongst the shadows and the stones,’ which then inspired the music for the song. But the lyrical subject became something totally different as we got deeper into the songwriting, but that was the spark. Now ‘Amongst The Shadows & The Stones‘ captures elements of the heaviest material Trivium has done across our entire catalog.”
