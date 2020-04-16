Cauldron Black Ram Premiere New Track "Whore To War" From Upcoming New Album "Slaver"
Cauldron Black Ram premiere a new single called "Whore To War", taken from their upcoming new outing "Slaver". The album will be released by 20 Buck Spin on May 22nd.
Check out now "Whore To War" below.
