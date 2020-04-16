Horn Premiere New Song "Wär nicht Traubhagel" From Upcoming New Album "Mohngang"
German black metal band Horn premiere a new song titled "Wär nicht Traubhagel", taken from their upcoming new album "Mohngang", which will be released by Iron Bonehead on May 15th.
Check out now "Wär nicht Traubhagel" below.
