Devangelic Premiere New Song "Eyes Of Abzu" From Upcoming New Album "Ersetu"
Devangelic premiere a new track called "Eyes Of Abzu", taken from their forthcoming new release "Ersetu", which will be out in stores on May 15th through Willowtip Records.
Check out now "Eyes Of Abzu" below.
