Centinex Premiere New Song "Only Death Remains" From Upcoming New Album "Death In Pieces"
Centinex premiere a new song entitled "Only Death Remains", taken from their upcoming new album "Death In Pieces", which will be out in stores on May 29th on Agonia Records.
Check out now "Only Death Remains" below.
