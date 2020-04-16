Attila Singer Chris Fronzak Premieres New Solo Single “Corona”
Attila singer Chris Fronzak put out a new track titled “Corona” with a guest appearance from $teven Cannon and additional help from Winds Of Plague guitarist Michael “Morgoth Beatz” Montoya and Purps Beats.
