Umbra Vitae (Converge, Hatebreed, The Red Chord, Etc.) Premiere New Music Video “Mantra Of Madness”
Umbra Vitae the new supergroup that consists of Converge, The Red Chord, Hatebreed, Twitching Tongues etc. members, premiere a new official music video for their new single “Mantra Of Madness“. The group’s debut album “Shadow Of Life” will land in stores via Deathwish Inc. on May 01st.
If you missed their reveal late last month, the band’s lineup includes:
Vocals: Jacob Bannon (Converge, Wear Your Wounds, Blood From The Soul)
Guitars/vocals: Mike “Gunface” McKenzie (The Red Chord, Wear Your Wounds, Stomach Earth)
Guitars/vocals: Sean Martin (Twitching Tongues, Wear Your Wounds, ex-Hatebreed)
Bass: Greg Weeks (The Red Chord, Labor Hex, etc.)
Drums: Jon Rice (Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats, ex-Job For A Cowboy, etc.)
