Mercenary Premiere New Single "From The Ashes Of The Fallen"

Mercenary premiere their first new song in seven years titled "From The Ashes Of The Fallen", streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tell the band:

"Our new single ”From the Ashes of the Fallen” is out worldwide now! (Praying to gods of digital distribution here). If you dig the new tune, then do us a solid and send it to a friend who ought to hear it as well. And well, if you hate it, feel free to share with that special someone in your life who will hate it too, so you can both trash-talk it below! Killer video for the song out next week!"