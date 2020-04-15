Mercenary Premiere New Single "From The Ashes Of The Fallen"
Mercenary premiere their first new song in seven years titled "From The Ashes Of The Fallen", streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tell the band:
"Our new single ”From the Ashes of the Fallen” is out worldwide now! (Praying to gods of digital distribution here). If you dig the new tune, then do us a solid and send it to a friend who ought to hear it as well. And well, if you hate it, feel free to share with that special someone in your life who will hate it too, so you can both trash-talk it below! Killer video for the song out next week!"
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Mercenary Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.