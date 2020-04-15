Funeralopolis Premiere New Song "Witchcraft Horror" From Upcoming New Album "…of Deceit and Utter Madness"

Swiss death metal outfit Funeralopolis premiere a new song entitled "Witchcraft Horror", taken from their upcoming new album "…of Deceit and Utter Madness", which will be out in stores April 27 through Memento Mori.

Check out now "Witchcraft Horror" below.